Sanral censured by JSE for 2018 financial errors

The JSE has publicly censured the SA National Roads Agency (Sanral) for errors in its 2018 results that understated losses by about 62%.

As disclosed by Sanral, errors including incorrect classification of assets resulted in initial net loss of R260.35m for 2018 being bumped up to R418.47m.

“The accuracy and reliability of financial information published by issuers are of critical importance in ensuring a fair, efficient and transparent market,” the JSE said.

Sanral’s debt mostly consists of bonds listed and traded on the JSE.

The cash-strapped agency, which is tasked with maintaining SA’s road network, has been struggling with debt, notably due to Gauteng motorists’ staunch refusal to pay for tolling.

As a consequence, the agency has been forced to shelve several projects as it also cut spending on repairs and maintenance.

Sanral’s e-tolling project, launched in 2013 as part of a drive to improve the road network in Gauteng, has for the most part been a failure as a result of low levels of compliance by motorists, with the agency halting its pursuit of e-toll debt in 2019.

While Sanral received an unqualified audit opinion in the 2020/2021 annual report tabled in parliament earlier in 2021, auditor-general Tsakani Maluleke flagged the accumulated loss of about R14.4bn by the end of March — slightly down from about R15bn the previous year — and expected credit losses of close to R10bn, as the company struggles to collect debt.

With Bekezela Phakathi

gernetzkyk@businesslive.co.za