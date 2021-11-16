Companies / Transport & Tourism Transaction Capital gets WeBuyCars bump as profit exceeds pre-pandemic levels r B L Premium

Transaction Capital says its 2021 earnings have rebounded to well above pre-pandemic levels, with SA biggest taxi financier optimistic about further growth amid record levels of traffic for its newly acquired second-hand car platform WeBuyCars.

Core headline earnings from continuing operations surged 264% to R1bn in the group’s year to end-September, up 27% from 2019, with the group also benefiting from robust activity for Transaction Capital Risk Services (TCRS), which is involved in debt collection and buys non-performing loan portfolios from the risk averse...