Transaction Capital gets WeBuyCars bump as profit exceeds pre-pandemic levels
r
16 November 2021 - 08:56
Transaction Capital says its 2021 earnings have rebounded to well above pre-pandemic levels, with SA biggest taxi financier optimistic about further growth amid record levels of traffic for its newly acquired second-hand car platform WeBuyCars.
Core headline earnings from continuing operations surged 264% to R1bn in the group’s year to end-September, up 27% from 2019, with the group also benefiting from robust activity for Transaction Capital Risk Services (TCRS), which is involved in debt collection and buys non-performing loan portfolios from the risk averse...
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now