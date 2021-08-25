Companies / Transport & Tourism

Delta Air Lines to add $200 surcharge to health premiums for unvaccinated staff

A number of US companies, including Delta competitor United Airlines, have mandated shots for their employees

25 August 2021 - 21:59 Rajesh Kumar Singh
PICTURE: 123RF/ANTONIO GUILLEM
PICTURE: 123RF/ANTONIO GUILLEM

Chicago  — Delta Air Lines on Wednesday said employees will have to pay $200 more every month for their company-sponsored health-care plan if they choose to not vaccinate against Covid-19.

The move to add a surcharge to health insurance contributions is the latest tactic by corporate America to push employees to get the shots to fight the pandemic.

A number of US companies, including Delta competitor United Airlines, have mandated shots for their employees to protect their operations from the highly contagious Delta variant of the coronavirus, which has hit parts of the country with lower vaccination levels.

President Joe Biden has also urged private businesses to require employees to be vaccinated.

A surge in coronavirus infections has clouded the outlook for airline companies. American Airlines said on Wednesday its August revenue was trending below its internal forecast due to a slowdown in bookings and a rise in cancellations.

The comments came two weeks after Southwest Airlines issued a profit warning, citing the impact of the Delta variant on its business.

Shares of US airline companies, however, have risen in the past two days on hopes that a full approval of the Pfizer and BioNTech Covid-19 vaccine by the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) would drive up the vaccination rate and slow down new infections.

In a staff memo, Delta Air CEO Ed Bastian said the monthly surcharge would take effect on November 1. He said the surcharge is necessary to address the financial risk the Atlanta-based airline faces from the decision to not vaccinate.

Proof

A Delta Air spokesperson said the average hospital stay for Covid-19 has cost the company $40,000 per person. The surcharge would apply to the entire workforce and proof or documentation of vaccination will be needed to avoid it, the spokesperson said.

Chris Riggins, spokesperson for the Air Line Pilots Association at Delta, said the union does not intend to oppose the proposed surcharge because it would not affect the health-care plan it has negotiated with the airline for its members.

But since most of the pilots are not covered by the union-negotiated plan, Riggins said they would see an increase in their health-care costs if they decide to remain unvaccinated.

In the memo, Bastian said 75% of Delta Air's workforce has been vaccinated. However, all the employees who have been admitted to hospital with Covid-19 in recent weeks were not fully vaccinated, he said.

While Delta had refrained from making the shots mandatory for its staff, its latest move was in sharp contrast to the policy being pursued by rivals such as American Airlines and Southwest Airlines, which are “strongly encouraging” their employees to get vaccinated.

American Airlines is offering vaccinated employees an additional day off in 2022 and $50 through its employee recognition platform.

Bastian said unvaccinated Delta employees will be required to wear masks in all indoor settings, effective immediately.

Any employee in the US who is not fully vaccinated will be required to take a Covid-19 test every week. The mandatory testing will start on September 12.

Those who test positive for the virus will be required to isolate and remain out of the workplace, Bastian said.

The company will offer Covid-19 pay protection starting September 30 only to fully vaccinated employees who are experiencing a breakthrough infection, he said.

Reuters 

Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine gets landmark full approval from FDA

Approval solidifies the shot’s status as a blockbuster and is the first fully approved Covid-19 vaccine in the US
World
2 days ago

Vaccine booster after six months provides stronger protection, says J&J

People who receive Johnson & Johnson’s one-shot Covid-19 jab could benefit from a follow-up shot later in 2021
Companies
5 hours ago

Pandemic-hit liquor sector to discuss idea of vaccine passport

SA Liquor Brand Owners Association says  it will discuss the proposal on Wednesday
National
18 hours ago

Pregnant people with Covid-19 far likelier to die than those without the virus

‘The only thing that appears to be suggestive of who is safe and who is not is vaccination history’
World
1 day ago

Why herd immunity may remain out of reach worldwide

Covid-19 will probably become endemic as the goals posts are constantly shifting
Life
2 days ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

1.
Woolworths SA boss ‘demoted’ to focus on her food ...
Companies / Retail & Consumer
2.
Dis-Chem founder sells shares and names new CEO
Companies / Retail & Consumer
3.
Dis-Chem founder’s share sale nets R1.96bn
Companies / Healthcare
4.
Old Mutual appoints Zureida Ebrahim as COO
Companies / Financial Services
5.
SA cannabis company plans to list on JSE in next ...
Companies

Related Articles

South Africans not yet ready for the death of the office

Companies / Property

Merafe back to profit as it flags lagging vaccine drives

Companies / Mining

Insurers fret about Covid-19 discrimination claims

Companies

Only constant about Covid-19 is companies will have to change, and then change ...

Companies

Liberty expects R1.2bn in death claims from third and fourth waves

Companies / Financial Services

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.