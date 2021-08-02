Companies / Transport & Tourism JSE will not suspend Tsogo Sun Gaming despite late report Bourse accepts explanation that group has been unable to comply with rules due to disruptive effects of Covid-19 BL PREMIUM

Casino operator Tsogo Sun Gaming’s listing is not under threat of suspension despite it missing a deadline for its integrated annual report, the JSE says, with the local bourse accepting an explanation that it is due to Covid-19.

Tsogo Sun Gaming’s listing on the JSE trading system has been annotated with a “RE” to indicate that it has failed to submit timeously, with the report for its year to end-March having been due by end-July...