JSE will not suspend Tsogo Sun Gaming despite late report
Bourse accepts explanation that group has been unable to comply with rules due to disruptive effects of Covid-19
02 August 2021 - 10:29
Casino operator Tsogo Sun Gaming’s listing is not under threat of suspension despite it missing a deadline for its integrated annual report, the JSE says, with the local bourse accepting an explanation that it is due to Covid-19.
Tsogo Sun Gaming’s listing on the JSE trading system has been annotated with a “RE” to indicate that it has failed to submit timeously, with the report for its year to end-March having been due by end-July...
