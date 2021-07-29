Companies / Transport & Tourism Imperial eyes R4.4bn takeover of Africa-focused J&J Group Logistics group aims to build scale and consolidate its footprint on the continent BL PREMIUM

Imperial Logistics, which recently announced it has received a R12.7bn buyout offer from Dubai Ports World (DP World), says it has inked its own R4.4bn takeover deal of Africa-focused transport firm J&J Group, its biggest to date, a transaction which would grow its fleet by about a third.

Among the benefits for Imperial of the potential deal are access to new high-quality clients, scale in terms of trucks and fuel procurement and presence. CEO Mohammed Akoojee told Business Day on Thursday that the biggest benefit was likely to be access to a critical trade lane to the port of Beira in Mozambique...