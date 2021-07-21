Companies / Transport & Tourism Riots cost truck operators 30,000 trips, says Netstar More than three-quarters of transport vehicles in KwaZulu-Natal could not travel due to violence BL PREMIUM

More than three-quarters of trucks in KwaZulu-Natal cancelled or delayed trips last week, highlighting the scale of supply chain disruption from last week’s riots and looting frenzy that further whacked SA’s fragile economic prospects.

Netstar, which provides vehicle-tracking fleet management services to the transport industry, said more than 30,000 trips were put on hold as crowds went on the rampage, setting ablaze commercial buildings and torching dozens of trucks on the N3...