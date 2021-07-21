Companies / Transport & Tourism Large trucking operators lost out on 30,000 trips due to looting, says Netstar More than three quarters of transport vehicles in KwaZulu-Natal were unable to travel as violence and looting gripped SA last week BL PREMIUM

Vehicle-tracking and fleet management company Netstar says more than three quarters of trucks in KwaZulu-Natal were unable to travel last week due to violent protests, with large operators delaying or cancelling nearly 30,000 trips.

Netstar, a subsidiary of JSE-listed Altron, said three large clients lost more than 613,000km of travel in just five days, equivalent to circumnavigating the globe 15 times, though the average number of trips returned to near normal levels towards the end of the week in most provinces...