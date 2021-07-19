PODCAST | New app set to change face of taxi fleet ownership in SA

In this edition of Business Day Spotlight, we talk about the use of technology in the taxi industry.

Host Mudiwa Gavaza is joined by Mbavhalelo Mabogo, founder and CEO of Quickloc8, a start-up specialising in technology for the taxi industry.

Since 2017, Mabogo says they have been working on ways modernise the taxi system in SA using technology. Their first breakthrough came when they were about to help taxi owners to track and know where each one of their vehicles was located.

