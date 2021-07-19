Business Day Spotlight
PODCAST | New app set to change face of taxi fleet ownership in SA
Mudiwa Gavaza speaks to Mbavhalelo Mabogo, founder and CEO of Quickloc8
In this edition of Business Day Spotlight, we talk about the use of technology in the taxi industry.
Host Mudiwa Gavaza is joined by Mbavhalelo Mabogo, founder and CEO of Quickloc8, a start-up specialising in technology for the taxi industry.
Since 2017, Mabogo says they have been working on ways modernise the taxi system in SA using technology. Their first breakthrough came when they were about to help taxi owners to track and know where each one of their vehicles was located.
Quickloc8’s app includes digitised taxi routes along with a revenue calculation feature, so taxi owners know exactly much revenue is generated per trip and shift.
From there, the firm’s development has been to add to that base with the most recent product being a camera system that uses artificial intelligence to assess conditions inside a taxi.
In essence, Quickloc8 offers fleet management services to taxi operators, similar to the work done by the likes of Netstar, Cartrack, Mix Telematics, and others, for corporate clients and consumers.
Mabogo says their differentiator has been working with taxi operators, catering to their specific needs. He says they have spent much time talking to owners, drivers and other players in the ecosystem as a way to gauge where the opportunities are. At the same time, many of the people developing the platform are familiar with how the taxi system works in SA.
The company currently has 2,000 vehicles registered on its platform, with Mabogo aiming to get to 100,000, which would be about a third of taxis estimated to be on SA’s roads.
The discussion focuses on Quickloc8’s business model; the products and services offered by the company; challenges and opportunities for the use of technology in the tax industry; Quickloc8’s funding objectives; and the start-up’s plans for the future.
