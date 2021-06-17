Imperial Logistics inks R633m deal for Namibia’s Deep Catch
17 June 2021 - 08:47
Imperial Logistics, whose trucks haul everything from fuel to beer, is bulking up its cold-storage capacity in Southern Africa through the R633m acquisition of Deep Catch Namibia.
Deep Catch is engaged in the wholesale, distribution and cold storage of perishable foods, mainly poultry, fish and dairy products, with Imperial saying on Thursday it is looking to beef up its presence in markets where there is high demand for affordable protein products...
