Super Group looking forward to jump in profits

Logistics and fleet-management company expects annual headline earnings to rise more than 64%

10 June 2021 - 19:12 Garth Theunissen

Super Group, the listed transport and logistics business, has notified shareholders that it expects stellar earnings when it releases its annual results at the end of August.

The Johannesburg-based company said it expects headline earnings per share (heps) to increase 64%-100% in the year to June 30, according to a trading update released on Thursday...

