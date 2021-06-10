Super Group looking forward to jump in profits
Logistics and fleet-management company expects annual headline earnings to rise more than 64%
10 June 2021 - 19:12
Super Group, the listed transport and logistics business, has notified shareholders that it expects stellar earnings when it releases its annual results at the end of August.
The Johannesburg-based company said it expects headline earnings per share (heps) to increase 64%-100% in the year to June 30, according to a trading update released on Thursday...
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now