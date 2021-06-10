Companies / Transport & Tourism Super Group looking forward to jump in profits Logistics and fleet-management company expects annual headline earnings to rise more than 64% BL PREMIUM

Super Group, the listed transport and logistics business, has notified shareholders that it expects stellar earnings when it releases its annual results at the end of August.

The Johannesburg-based company said it expects headline earnings per share (heps) to increase 64%-100% in the year to June 30, according to a trading update released on Thursday...