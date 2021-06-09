Companies / Transport & Tourism

BA and Ryanair fly into trouble over Covid refund policy

UK competition authority looks into customers’ complaints the airlines denied refunds and offered vouchers while they were unable to fly

09 June 2021 - 16:58 Stephanie Bodoni and Siddharth Philip
A Ryanair Boeing 737-800 plane takes off from the airport in Palma de Mallorca, Spain. Picture: REUTERS/PAUL HANNA
Luxembourg/London — British Airways (BA) and Ryanair Holdings face an investigation into whether they broke UK consumer rules by failing to offer refunds to customers for flights they could not take.

The UK’s Competition and Markets Authority (CMA) said it has opened enforcement cases against both airlines on Wednesday. The watchdog last year opened a probe into the airline sector, after concerns that during the Covid-19 pandemic, customers were denied refunds while unable to fly and instead were offered vouchers or the option to rebook flights.

The refund issue caused a backlash last year when flights were grounded and customers were forced to cancel trips that they were no longer legally allowed to take. It proved contentious from the start of the pandemic when cash-starved airlines steered passengers towards rebooking or accepting credits for future flights.

“While we understand that airlines have had a tough time during the pandemic, people should not be left unfairly out of pocket for after the law,” Andrea Coscelli, CEO at the CMA, said in a statement. “Customers booked these flights in good faith and were legally unable to take them due to circumstances entirely outside their control.”

The airline companies will now have the opportunity to respond to the regulator’s concerns. BA said it had issued more than 3-million refunds during the coronavirus crisis. “It is incredible that the government is seeking to punish further an industry that is on its knees,” the carrier said in a statement.

Ryanair “approached such refund requests on a case-by-case basis and has paid refunds in justified cases” and that since June 2020 customers have been able to rebook flights at no extra cost, the airline said in response to the probe.

Bloomberg News. For more articles like this please visit Bloomberg.com.

