News Leader

WATCH: Tourism sector in focus as third wave looms

Tourism Business Council of SA CEO Tshifhiwa Tshivhengwa talks to Business Day TV

01 June 2021 - 09:13 Business Day TV
Table Mountain stands beyond the harbour area in Cape Town. Picture: BLOOMBERG/DEAN HUTTON
Table Mountain stands beyond the harbour area in Cape Town. Picture: BLOOMBERG/DEAN HUTTON

SA’s tourism sector is reeling from the impact of the Covid-19 restrictions.

Business Day TV spoke to Tourism Business Council of SA CEO Tshifhiwa Tshivhengwa about his outlook for the sector after the country has been put back under Level 2 lockdown.

Or listen to the full audio:

