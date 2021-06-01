News Leader
WATCH: Tourism sector in focus as third wave looms
01 June 2021 - 09:13
SA’s tourism sector is reeling from the impact of the Covid-19 restrictions.
Business Day TV spoke to Tourism Business Council of SA CEO Tshifhiwa Tshivhengwa about his outlook for the sector after the country has been put back under Level 2 lockdown.
Tourism Business Council of SA CEO Tshifhiwa Tshivhengwa talks to Business Day TV
