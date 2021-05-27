Tsogo Sun Gaming earnings plummet

Tsogo Sun Gaming, which owns the Montecasino and Suncoast Casino, has reported a 90% drop in earnings per share for the year to end-March as the group’s operations, and the tourism industry, suffered due to Covid-19 restrictions.

The pandemic has had a particularly harsh effect on the tourism sector around the world. In SA, tourism accounted for about 8% of GDP in 2019, employing more than 1.5-million people. Local Covid-19 restrictions resulted in many hotels, bars, restaurants, museums and other related businesses shutting their doors for months with no revenue.

On Thursday, Tsogo reported that its income fell to R5.7bn, down 51% compared to the previous year. Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (ebitda), dropped 57% to R1.7bn.

The group’s income was reduced by R6bn, ebitda fell R2.3bn, and headline earnings of R1.3bn in the prior year were wiped out, resulting in a headline loss of R32m.

The group said the imposition “of varying curfews, alcohol bans and capacity limitations, restricted the group’s ability to trade and had a substantial, negative impact on the group’s results”.

All its businesses were closed for the first quarter of the 2021 financial year and “thereafter, reopened in a staggered manner”. Not all businesses have become operational as yet, with the curfew, in particular, adversely affecting those units reliant on late evening trade.

“The second wave [of Covid-19] and consequent stricter regulatory restrictions imposed during December 2020 and January 2021 hampered the recovery of the group’s businesses,” said the company.

All this resulted in earnings per share of 2c, down 90%. The company recorded a headline loss per share — which strips out the effects of one-off financial events — of 3.1c, down 103%.

The company did not declare a dividend for the period.

Last week, affiliate Tsogo Sun Hotels warned of a revenue fall that exceeds its R3.37bn market value as the industry grapples with a slump in tourist and business travel due to Covid-19.

Revenue is expected to be up to 76% lower, or R3.4bn, to end-March, Tsogo Sun Hotels said in a trading update, also warning of an up to R1.5bn fall in core profit to a loss of about R189m. The unit is SA’s biggest hotel operator.

In lunchtime trade, Tsogo Sun Gaming shares — which fetched almost R23 at their peak in 2019 — were 1.72% firmer at R8.29, up 72% so far this year.

