Companies / Transport & Tourism Tsogo Sun Hotels warns of R3.4bn fall in revenue after Covid-19 crunch Writedowns and a lack of occupancies continue to weigh on the hotel group, whose shares have lost almost 42% since the beginning of 2020

SA’s biggest hotel operator, Tsogo Sun Hotels, has warned that its revenue fall in its year to the end of March may have exceeded its R3.37bn market value, as the industry grapples with a slump in tourist and business travel as a result of Covid-19.

Revenue is expected to be up to 76% lower, or R3.4bn, to end-March, Tsogo Sun said in a trading update, also warning of an up to R1.5bn fall in core profit, to a loss of about R189m...