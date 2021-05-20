Tsogo Sun Hotels warns of R3.4bn fall in revenue after Covid-19 crunch
Writedowns and a lack of occupancies continue to weigh on the hotel group, whose shares have lost almost 42% since the beginning of 2020
20 May 2021 - 11:01
SA’s biggest hotel operator, Tsogo Sun Hotels, has warned that its revenue fall in its year to the end of March may have exceeded its R3.37bn market value, as the industry grapples with a slump in tourist and business travel as a result of Covid-19.
Revenue is expected to be up to 76% lower, or R3.4bn, to end-March, Tsogo Sun said in a trading update, also warning of an up to R1.5bn fall in core profit, to a loss of about R189m...
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now