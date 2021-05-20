Companies / Transport & Tourism Sweden’s Dometic to buy SA’s Front Runner Vehicle Outfitters Listed Swedish company agrees to buy SA producer of outdoor vehicle accessories for undisclosed sum BL PREMIUM

Dometic Group, a listed Swedish company that manufactures accessories for leisure vehicles, has entered into an agreement to acquire Front Runner Vehicle Outfitters, one of SA’s leading providers of accessories for the 4x4 and outdoor vehicle market.

The transaction is expected to be concluded in the third quarter of 2021 and will strengthen both the Front Runner and Dometic product offering as well as their distribution networks, according to a statement on the Swedish company’s website. ..