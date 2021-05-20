Sweden’s Dometic to buy SA’s Front Runner Vehicle Outfitters
Listed Swedish company agrees to buy SA producer of outdoor vehicle accessories for undisclosed sum
20 May 2021 - 19:39
Dometic Group, a listed Swedish company that manufactures accessories for leisure vehicles, has entered into an agreement to acquire Front Runner Vehicle Outfitters, one of SA’s leading providers of accessories for the 4x4 and outdoor vehicle market.
The transaction is expected to be concluded in the third quarter of 2021 and will strengthen both the Front Runner and Dometic product offering as well as their distribution networks, according to a statement on the Swedish company’s website. ..
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now