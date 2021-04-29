News Leader
WATCH: Acsa lifts suspension on cash-strapped Mango
Aviation expert Joachim Vermooten talks to Business Day TV about how Mango will recover
29 April 2021 - 07:27
Cash-strapped Mango has been cleared to fly after the Airports Company of SA (Acsa) lifted a suspension related to missed fee payments.
The carrier has been facing financial difficulty due to the Covid-19 pandemic.
Business Day TV’s Alishia Seckam spoke to aviation expert Joachim Vermooten about the what lies ahead for the airline.
Aviation expert Joachim Vermooten talks to Business Day TV about how Mango will recover
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.