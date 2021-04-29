Companies / Transport & Tourism

WATCH: Acsa lifts suspension on cash-strapped Mango

Aviation expert Joachim Vermooten talks to Business Day TV about how Mango will recover

29 April 2021 - 07:27 Business Day TV
Picture: REUTERS/Rogan Ward
Picture: REUTERS/Rogan Ward

Cash-strapped Mango has been cleared to fly after the Airports Company of SA (Acsa) lifted a suspension related to missed fee payments.

The carrier has been facing financial difficulty due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Business Day TV’s Alishia Seckam ​spoke to aviation expert Joachim Vermooten about the what lies ahead for the airline.

