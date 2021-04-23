Imperial Logistics unveils broad-based BEE deal

Imperial Logistics has unveiled a new broad-based BEE deal, which effectively gives two enterprises by black women an effective 25% interest in its SA operations.

Afropulse, led by co-founder Phumzile Langeni and Willowton, which is involved in the fast moving consumer space, will acquire 25% in a R502.8m deal.

Imperial Logistics said in a statement on Friday that the transaction was “critical for the future prospects of the group, given its exposure to the South African market as part of its ‘Gateway to Africa’ strategy.”

Imperial Logistics Group SA will retain a 75% interest in the deal, which will be subject to a five-year lock-in period. In other words, BEE shareholders will be precluded from selling their shares in this period.

Afropulse and Willowton will acquire the shares in the consolidated business. Imperial will merge Imperial Logistics Group SA (ILSA) and Imperial Logistics Advance Proprietary (ILA).

ILSA comprises dedicated contracts, cargo, managed solutions, health sciences, truck rental and cross-border businesses.

The core capability of ILA is the bulk road transportation management of liquid, gases, powders, ores and grains, which requires specialised assets and skills.