Companies / Transport & Tourism

Imperial Logistics unveils broad-based BEE deal

Afropulse and Willowton to acquire a 25% interest in company’s SA operations

23 April 2021 - 10:38 Andries Mahlangu
Picture: SUPPLIED
Picture: SUPPLIED

Imperial Logistics has unveiled a new broad-based BEE deal, which effectively gives two enterprises by black women an effective 25% interest in its SA operations. 

Afropulse, led by co-founder Phumzile Langeni and Willowton, which is involved in the fast moving consumer space, will acquire 25% in a R502.8m deal.

Imperial Logistics said in a statement on Friday that the transaction was “critical for the future prospects of the group, given its exposure to the South African market as part of its ‘Gateway to Africa’ strategy.”

Imperial Logistics Group SA will retain a 75% interest in the deal, which will be subject to a five-year lock-in period. In other words, BEE shareholders will be precluded from selling their shares in this period.

Afropulse and Willowton will acquire the shares in the consolidated business. Imperial will merge Imperial Logistics Group SA (ILSA) and Imperial Logistics Advance Proprietary (ILA).

ILSA comprises dedicated contracts, cargo, managed solutions, health sciences, truck rental and cross-border businesses.

The core capability of ILA is the bulk road transportation management of liquid, gases, powders, ores and grains, which requires specialised assets and skills.

Imperial buys controlling stake in ParcelNinja

ParcelNinja boosts the logistics and supply chain group's ambitions to improve digital capabilities and expand logistics and market access services
Companies
1 month ago

Imperial Logistics to expand 'asset light' strategy in Africa

The consumer and health-care division’s  major investment is in the goods it sells and distributes rather than assets such as trucks that carry high ...
Business
7 months ago

Imperial keeps its focus on Africa as Covid-19 hits volumes

The group secured R6bn in new business in its year to end-June, with losses towards the end of the year due to a much weaker exchange rate
Companies
7 months ago

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

1.
Absa had to choose between CEO and restive ...
Companies / Financial Services
2.
Balwin cans ‘risky’ Sandton development
Companies / Property
3.
Price-conscious Pick n Pay weighs up Massmart’s ...
Companies / Retail & Consumer
4.
Locusts and rain disrupt Kumba railed iron ore in ...
Companies / Mining
5.
PepsiCo purchase of Pioneer is finalised
Companies / Retail & Consumer

Related Articles

Imperial Logistics gets piece of vaccine action as state awards contracts

National / Health

SA loses crown as gateway to Africa

Business

Imperial Logistics two years away from being fully integrated

Companies / Industrials

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.