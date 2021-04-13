Companies / Transport & Tourism

WATCH: Why the SAA pilots’ settlement is hanging in the air

SAA Pilots Association chair Grant Back talks to Business Day TV about how the union and the airline are battling to agree on a payment calculation method

13 April 2021 - 08:32 Business Day TV
SAA’s business rescue practitioners are still struggling to secure a payment agreement with the SAA Pilots Association (Saapa), as the parties have failed to find common ground on the payment calculation method that must applied.

Business Day TV’s Alishia Seckam spoke to Saapa chair Grant Back for more detail.

