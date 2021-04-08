News Leader
WATCH: What Competition Commission’s inquiry into public transport shows
Competition Commission principal economist Thulani Mandiriza talks to Business Day TV
08 April 2021 - 07:29
The Competition Commission has released the findings of its inquiry into the public transport sector, which aimed to understand the state of competition in the industry.
Business Day TV’s Alishia Seckam spoke to the commission’s principal economist, Thulani Mandiriza.
