Companies / Transport & Tourism Q&A: Newmark CEO Neil Markovitz on trying to get to the finish line BL PREMIUM

Like its peers in the hospitality and tourism industry, Newmark Hotels, which operates about 20 luxury hotels in Cape Town, Mpumalanga, East Africa and Mauritius, is trying to revive its businesses after it was forced to shut some of its assets because of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Newmark is in talks with five independent hotels that might join its group for support as they wait for borders to reopen. ..