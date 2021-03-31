Companies / Transport & Tourism Sun International to list on A2X Markets The listing will take the number of companies on the alternative exchange to 40 with a combined market value of R5.2-trillion BL PREMIUM

Sun International has received approval to embark on a secondary listing on A2X Markets, the alternate exchange that began trading in October 2017, according to a joint statement by the two companies on Wednesday.

The gaming and hospitality group will begin trading on A2X on April 12 but will retain its primary listing on the JSE, while its issued share capital will be unaffected by its secondary listing. Sun International, which has a market capitalisation of about R3.8bn, has a diverse array of assets, such as the iconic Sun City and the Table Bay Hotel...