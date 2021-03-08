Companies / Transport & Tourism

Sun International warns of hefty loss and writedowns due to Covid-19

The group has written down its SA assets by about R1.3bn, while the number of its shares in issue almost doubled during its 2020 year

08 March 2021 - 12:17 Karl Gernetzky
Sun International’s Time Square casino. Picture: XAVIER SAER
Sun International’s Time Square casino. Picture: XAVIER SAER

Casino and gaming group Sun International has warned shareholders to expect a headline loss of as much as R765m, amid a huge profit swing after Covid-19 shuttered operations and prompted it to tap shareholders.

The group said in a trading update on Monday it expected a headline loss per share of between 170c and 290c in its year ended December, from profit of 603c previously.

Headline earnings is a widely-used profit measure that excludes certain one-off items, and basic earnings is expected to reflect a loss of between 1,000c and 1,100c, from basic earnings of 518c previously. This implies a loss of about R2.9bn in 2020, from profit of R653m previously.

The group has written down assets in SA, including Sun City, Boardwalk and Maslow Sandton, by R1.3bn as a result of tough trading conditions.

The swing in headline earnings per share also comes after the group almost doubled the number of its shares in issue in 2020.

In August, it completed a R1.2bn rights offer that increased its shares in issue from 136.7-million to 263.9-million.

Also in August, Sun International had agreed to sell its 64.94% stake in Latin American operation Sun Dreams to partner Nueva Inversiones Pacifico Sur for $160m (R2.7bn at the time).

That partner had also made a takeover offer for Sun International in June, valuing the group at R22 per share, but this was rejected by Sun International’s two largest investors, Allan Gray and Value Capital Partners, who at the time cited the group’s long-term potential.

Sun International said on Monday it had written down Sun Dreams by R612m.

In morning trade on Monday, Sun International’s share was down 2.56% to R15.10, having recovered about 26% over the past six months, but having  fallen more than two thirds over the past 2 years.

gernetzkyk@businesslive.co.za

Sun International’s SA revenue bounces back after lockdown

Monthly income from alternative gaming formats exceeds that of 2019
Companies
3 months ago

Sun International remains upbeat despite interim loss

CEO says group is focused on survival and positioned well to deal with challenges
Companies
6 months ago

Sun International expects post-Covid-19 lockdown recovery to be slow

The casino and hotels group has been battered by Covid-19, but is optimistic it can navigate through the pandemic
Companies
6 months ago

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Companies in this Story

Most read

1.
Covid-19 claims Absa deputy CEO Peter Matlare
Companies / Financial Services
2.
Sibanye’s Neal Froneman calls for mega merger to ...
Companies / Mining
3.
Coronation to reduce its fees on three funds
Companies / Financial Services
4.
Big airlines sound alarm on cyberattack
Companies / Transport & Tourism
5.
AVI declares hefty special dividend as debt falls
Companies / Retail & Consumer

Related Articles

Discovery Medical Scheme plans merger with Quantum Medical

Companies / Healthcare

Trade of the Month: Distell vs Sun International

Companies / Investors Monthly

Futuregrowth makes a bet on revival in tourism

Companies / Financial Services

Ascendis operating profits jump amid Covid-19 demand

Companies / Healthcare

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.