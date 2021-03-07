Companies / Transport & Tourism

AirAsia sets sights on flying taxis in 2022

07 March 2021 - 17:15 Yantoultra Ngui
Kuala Lumpur — Malaysian budget airline AirAsia says it is seeking to launch a flying-taxi business as soon as 2022.

“We are working on that right now,” CEO and co-founder Tony Fernandes said on Saturday. “I think we are about a year and a half away from launching.”

He was speaking in an online discussion as part of the Youth Economic Forum.

With the airline business taking a hit from the coronavirus pandemic, AirAsia has been expanding in the digital space. It launched a “super app” line in 2020 that offers services from travel and shopping to logistics and financial services.

“We took it as an opportunity, a once-in-a-lifetime chance to recast the business, relook at things,” the CEO said.

AirAsia expects to start its own e-hailing services in April, Fernandes said. The flying taxis it hopes to begin providing in 2022 will come with as many as four seats and will be powered by a quadcopter, he added.

Separately on Saturday, the company announced it is partnering with a state agency called the Malaysian Global Innovation and Creativity Centre to develop an urban drone delivery service.

While AirAsia is looking for further opportunities to expand its services into new areas, Fernandes is optimistic that air travel will soon rebound with the rollout of vaccination programmes. The group offers low-cost flights linking 22 countries, mostly in the Asia-Pacific region.

“I hope interstate travel will start in the next two to three weeks” within Malaysia, he said. He expects international borders to start opening in July or August. 

Lufthansa reports the biggest loss in its history

Europe’s biggest airline group reviews hoped-for rebound and looks to vaccine rollout, easing of travel bans and quarantines
Companies
3 days ago

Is future of business travel more team-building in sunny climes than red-eye flights?

One expert predicts a re-envisioning of business travel that prioritises experiential meetings: in-person bonding opportunities for scattered workers
World
15 hours ago

SAA’s return to the skies postponed

The Covid-19 pandemic and a lack of funds are the reasons for the delay
National
1 week ago

Defunct Belgian airline moves to seize Air Namibia’s assets

Challenge Air wants to seize Air Namibia’s headquarters after the state carrier failed to honour a €10m settlement
Companies
2 weeks ago

Air France-KLM waiting for new bailout on liquidity issues

The airline’s cash outflow jumped from €1.2bn in the three months to end-September after new coronavirus lockdowns
Companies
2 weeks ago

