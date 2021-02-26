Companies / Transport & Tourism Covid woes push City Lodge into R550m loss The company anticipates a slow recovery of the hospitality sector, but is encouraged by vaccination programmes BL PREMIUM

City Lodge Hotels posted a dismal set of interim results on Friday as occupancy rates fell amid prolonged lockdown measures and fears of a new wave of Covid-19 infections.

The company said the results for the six months to end- December 2020 were brought about by the “devastating impact” of the coronavirus on individuals and economies. ..