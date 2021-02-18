News Leader
WATCH: SAA uses R5bn of government support to pay severances
SA Cabin Crew Association chair Christopher Shabangu talks Business Day TV
18 February 2021 - 08:58
UPDATED 19 February 2021 - 11:44
SAA has received R5bn of the R10.5bn allocated to it during the medium-term budget policy statement to pay out severance packages to cabin crew and ground staff.
Business Day TV’s Alishia Seckam spoke to Christopher Shabangu, chair of the SA Cabin Crew Association, for more detail.
Correction: February 19 2021
An earlier version of this article incorrectly stated that SAA received additional funding from government to pay severance packages. The R5bn is part of the R10.5bn allocated to the national carrier during the medium-term budget policy statement.
