WATCH: SAA receives extra R5bn to help with severance packages
SA Cabin Crew Association chair Christopher Shabangu talks Business Day TV
18 February 2021 - 08:58
SAA has received an additional R5bn from the government to assist with the payment of severance packages.
Business Day TV’s Alishia Seckam spoke to Christopher Shabangu, chair of the SA Cabin Crew Association, for more detail.
