Putco becomes next casualty of Covid-19 restrictions Bus company retrenches more than 200 employees as fewer passengers and high cost of disinfecting buses hits its bottom line

Bus operator Putco has retrenched more than 200 employees after its operations were hit by the Covid-19 restrictions.

The restrictions resulted in fewer passengers while the costs of disinfecting buses and buying staff personal protective equipment mounted. ..