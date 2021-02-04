Putco becomes next casualty of Covid-19 restrictions
Bus company retrenches more than 200 employees as fewer passengers and high cost of disinfecting buses hits its bottom line
04 February 2021 - 20:04
Bus operator Putco has retrenched more than 200 employees after its operations were hit by the Covid-19 restrictions.
The restrictions resulted in fewer passengers while the costs of disinfecting buses and buying staff personal protective equipment mounted. ..
