Companies / Transport & Tourism

Super Group flags half-year profit rise amid robust UK car sales

Resilient sales and cost-cutting efforts have put the transport and logistics group on track for a rise in pretax profit

03 February 2021 - 09:08 Karl Gernetzky
Picture: REUTERS/PETER NICHOLLS
Picture: REUTERS/PETER NICHOLLS

Transport and logistics services company Super Group said on Wednesday that a robust sales performance at its UK dealerships and cost-cutting efforts have put it on track for an increase of interim profits to end-December.

Pretax profit is expected to rise between 9.8% and 14.3% to end-December, the group said in a trading update, a rise of up to R127.3m.

Revenue from operations grew 5.8% to R20bn year on year in the period, Super Group said, reflecting strong sales performances in the Supply Chain Europe and Dealerships UK, in particular.

Dealerships UK enjoyed a good sales demand over the four-month period to November 5, when lockdown measures in that country took effect, according to the statement.

The group has 28 dealerships in the UK, according to information on its website, 21 Ford dealerships, four Kia, and three Mazda dealerships.

Its Supply Chain Europe business operates across 45 countries across Europe, offering shipment services, as well as consulting services.

The UK contributed 25% of group revenue to end-June, Europe 8%, and SA 54%, with SA operations including vehicle rentals, bus rentals and car dealerships.

SA operations continue to be affected by lockdowns, Super Group said, but it was benefiting from cost-cutting and other measures, such as ensuring businesses are operating appropriately “to current levels of demand”.

gernetzkyk@businesslive.co.za

Super Group warns of 75% fall in operating profit

The logistics group says the Covid-19 pandemic will result in structural changes to the economy and future business
Companies
5 months ago

Super Group warns of fall in profit as sales stall

Lockdowns weigh on the transport and logistics company’s business operations
Companies
7 months ago

S&P downgrades supply chain firm Super Group

Ratings agency expects the company's revenue to decrease by as much 20% this year
Companies
9 months ago

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

1.
Liquor industry remains in limbo
Companies / Retail & Consumer
2.
Bank Zero ready to rock ’n roll in a ‘matter of ...
Companies / Financial Services
3.
Curro share slides after saying falling student ...
Companies
4.
JSE rebukes Nedbank unit over Rebosis results
Companies / Property
5.
Estate agents to take legal action against ...
Companies / Property

Related Articles

Recovery in used car sales outpaces that of new vehicles, says Super Group

Companies / Industrials

Too much at stake for communication breakdown in e-hailing sector

Companies

Barloworld sees benefits of eased lockdown restrictions

Companies / Industrials

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.