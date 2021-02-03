PODCAST | Government has all but abandoned restaurants, says industry association

Alberts says there’s been little support for their industry when it comes to shutdowns and restrictions. That has resulted in a number of businesses being hurt financially by the crisis. Revenues dry up while expenses such as rent, stock and wages remain the same.

The discussion focuses on the plight of restaurant owners during this time, the hardship faced by employees and suppliers, the alleged abuse of liquor licences by different businesses, the burden of negotiating with landlords and lenders, the need for greater support of the industry and ways in which operators can ensure compliance, thereby reducing the risk of future restrictions on the industry.

