Greyhound bus lines to close down
KAP said in its last results that bus firms faced low intercity and tourism passenger numbers due to lockdowns and ‘aggressive competition’
03 February 2021 - 14:53
The owner of Greyhound buses, KAP Industrial holdings, says it is shutting down the passenger bus lines and Citiliner.
The last day of operation will be February 14 and other customers will be refunded. ..
