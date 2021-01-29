Thebe Investment sells tourism unit to its management and Futuregrowth
Thebe Tourism Group’s portfolio includes tourism and hospitality offerings such as the recently launched Kruger Shalati-the Train on the Bridge
29 January 2021 - 16:50
Thebe Investment Corporation has sold Thebe Tourism Group (TTG) to its management team and Futuregrowth Private Equity.
On Friday, Thebe said it had sold its tourism unit to the management team for an undisclosed sum. Led by CEO Jerry Mabena, the leadership team includes Brett Hendricks, Cobus Du Plessis and Judiet Barnes...
