WATCH: Will SAA soar under new leadership?
Aviation analyst Linden Birns talks to Business Day TV about SAA and its new board of directors
14 December 2020 - 07:50
Six non-executive directors have been appointed to the interim board of SAA to help revive the ailing airline.
Business Day TV spoke to aviation analyst Linden Birns for his thoughts on the move.
Aviation analyst Linden Birns talks to Business Day TV about SAA and its new board of directors
