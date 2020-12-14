Companies / Transport & Tourism

WATCH: Will SAA soar under new leadership?

Aviation analyst Linden Birns talks to Business Day TV about SAA and its new board of directors

14 December 2020
Picture: 123RF/ PAUL FLEET
Picture: 123RF/ PAUL FLEET

Six non-executive directors have been appointed to the interim board of SAA to help revive the ailing airline.

Business Day TV spoke to aviation analyst Linden Birns for his thoughts on the move.

McKinsey agrees to repay R650m to SAA, Transnet

McKinsey is one of several companies dragged into the scandal involving government contracts and members of the Gupta family
National
4 days ago

LETTER: No severance packages have been paid at SAA

Staff have not paid since April and there have been no payouts to those who took voluntary severance packages
Opinion
4 days ago

Government appoints interim board at ailing SAA

The department says the appointment of the interim board will enhance the independence and balance of the board
National
4 days ago

Zondo wants other firms to follow McKinsey’s R650m settlement

Company ensnared in state capture to repay money it received for work at Transnet and SAA
National
4 days ago

McKinsey admits to mistakes but not corruption

Chief risk officer tells Zondo inquiry independent internal probe that combed through 9-million documents found no evidence of corruption
National
3 days ago

