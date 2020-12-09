Companies / Transport & Tourism Why City Lodge is upbeat about 2021 The budget hotel chain is seeing occupancies rise after the hard lockdown BL PREMIUM

Hotel chain City Lodge, which successfully raised R1.2bn through a rights offer in August, said on Wednesday that occupancy rates at its outlets has been steadily improving in the aftermath of the hard lockdown earlier in the year that brought the hospitality industry almost to a standstill.

The company said occupancies at its SA operations, based on all the hotel room inventory, steadily improved each month, from 4% in the last quarter of the 2019 financial year, to 7% at end-July 2020 and 28% at end-November...