Why City Lodge is upbeat about 2021
The budget hotel chain is seeing occupancies rise after the hard lockdown
09 December 2020 - 19:10
Hotel chain City Lodge, which successfully raised R1.2bn through a rights offer in August, said on Wednesday that occupancy rates at its outlets has been steadily improving in the aftermath of the hard lockdown earlier in the year that brought the hospitality industry almost to a standstill.
The company said occupancies at its SA operations, based on all the hotel room inventory, steadily improved each month, from 4% in the last quarter of the 2019 financial year, to 7% at end-July 2020 and 28% at end-November...
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as exclusive Financial Times articles, ProfileData financial data, and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now