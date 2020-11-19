Companies / Transport & Tourism Lockdown-hit Tsogo prioritises debt reduction CEO Du Toit says reinforcement of balance sheet depends on recovery in key gaming operations BL PREMIUM

Tsogo Sun Gaming, which owns the Montecasino and SunCoast casino properties, looks set to speed up its debt reduction after registering markedly improved trading levels as Covid-19 lockdown restrictions were eased.

The group with debt of R11.8bn could not generate its traditionally strong cash flows with its casino and alternative gaming assets shut for the best part of the interim period to end-September as a result of lockdown...