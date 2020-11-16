News Leader
WATCH: Can SA’s tourism industry recover?
SA Tourism CEO Sisa Ntshona talks to Business Day TV about the challenges that lie ahead for the SA tourism industry
16 November 2020 - 07:35
SA has opened up its borders to international travellers in an effort to revive the tourism sector, even as the Covid-19 pandemic continues to be a concern.
Business Day TV spoke to SA Tourism CEO Sisa Ntshona to find out if this is too little too late.
