Companies / Transport & Tourism

News Leader

WATCH: Can SA’s tourism industry recover?

SA Tourism CEO Sisa Ntshona talks to Business Day TV about the challenges that lie ahead for the SA tourism industry

16 November 2020 - 07:35 Business Day TV
PICTURE: 123RF/ANTONIO GUILLEM
PICTURE: 123RF/ANTONIO GUILLEM

SA has opened up its borders to international travellers in an effort to revive the tourism sector, even as the Covid-19 pandemic continues to be a concern.

Business Day TV spoke to SA Tourism CEO Sisa Ntshona to find out if this is too little too late.

Tsogo Sun Hotels may have to cut jobs due to slow tourism recovery

The group expects the Western Cape to be under particular pressure amid muted international tourism
Companies
5 days ago

Tourism back in full swing as SA opens its borders

Lockdown regulations will also be amended to allow for the normal trading hours of alcohol
National
4 days ago

Tourism industry pleased with lifting of travel bans

The government’s relaxation of restrictions on international tourists visiting SA comes as a boon to the sector
National
3 days ago

Crunch time for Cape Town’s half-empty hotels

Some Cape Town hotels face permanent closure unless the government lifts its travel ban on key international tourist markets
Features
5 days ago

SA must not lower its guard as second wave of Covid-19 likely

The hard lockdown, despite its economic impact, did much to prevent the virus wreaking more havoc in SA, but we can’t afford another one
Opinion
4 days ago

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

1.
Cell C moots pushing for liquidation of Huge ...
Companies / Telecoms & Technology
2.
Shareholders berate RCL over reluctance to answer ...
Companies / Retail & Consumer
3.
Anchor Capital buyout price is ‘cheeky’
Companies / Financial Services
4.
A2X targets all JSE’s top 40 listings to save ...
Companies
5.
Hey Big Spender! What’s your financial archetype?
Companies / Financial Services

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.