Municipalities offer no rate discounts to hotel groups despite job cuts Of the 68% of Tsogo hotels that were open in October, occupancy levels were a third of levels seen in October 2019

Municipalities charged full rates to Tsogo Sun Hotels even as hotels stood closed, with CEO Marcel von Aulock calling the lack of support a disgrace.

Twenty years ago municipal rates and taxes were “immaterial” to the hotel group’s operational costs, but as they have risen above inflation year after year, they are now “material” costs, he said.