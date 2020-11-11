Tsogo Sun Hotels warns SA’s hospitality recovery will be slow

Tsogo Sun Hotels, SA’s biggest hotel operator, has warned of further job losses as the Covid-19 pandemic continues to hit corporate travel and international tourism, expecting a recovery in the Western Cape to be particularly slow.

Tsogo, which operates about 100 hotels, has already put a freeze on new appointments and cut staff salaries after the pandemic brought travel to a halt, and shuttered most of its hotels, with the exception those used for quarantine purposes.

Many companies have implemented travel restrictions and, to limit social interaction, are likely to keep offices closed until January 2021, the group said. Together with government limiting travel and conferencing, Tsogo expects to be largely reliant on the domestic leisure and sport segments in coming months.

The group warned in a trading update after markets closed that revenue is expected to be between 81% and 87% lower in its half year to end-September than the previous period, a fall of up to R1.81bn.

“These interim results clearly reflect the devastating impact that Covid-19 and the accompanying lockdown regulations have had on the hospitality industry in general and our group in particular,” Tsogo said.

At the end of March, the group directly employed 6,596 staff, with a portfolio of 111 hotels in SA, the rest of Africa, the Seychelles and the Middle East.

The group began operating hotels with skeleton crews in March, and said it had processed R103m in grant payments from the Unemployment Insurance Fund’s (UIF) wage protection scheme.

Payroll costs had amounted to R654m in the group’s 2019 half year.

Given that this scheme looks set to come to an end, further staff cuts will be required to reflect trading conditions, Tsogo said.

Lobby groups, including the Tourism Business Council of SA (TBCSA) have cited the restrictions on international travel as a reason to keep the scheme going, saying local hotels will struggle to survive on revenue from local tourist trade alone.

This will hit the Western Cape in particular, where international travel is a bigger source of earnings. Western Cape-focused property group Spear announced recently it intended to sell its hospitality assets over the next two years of so, expecting a prolonged recovery for SA’s tourism sector.

In morning trade Tsogo’s share was down 5.03% to R1.70, having more than halved so far in 2020.

gernetzkyk@businesslive.co.za