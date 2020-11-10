Companies / Transport & Tourism

Sun International says SA revenue has recovered strongly post-lockdown

The group has had a bump from its alternative gaming formats, such as machines in pubs, which have seen monthly income exceed that of 2019’s

10 November 2020 - 12:37 Karl Gernetzky
Sun International's Time Square casino. Picture: XAVIER SAER
Sun International's Time Square casino. Picture: XAVIER SAER

Casino and gaming group Sun International, which recently fended off a hostile takeover bid as Covid-19 battered its finances, says it has seen a strong post-lockdown recovery in SA, and has managed to cut debt.

Group revenue in October amounted to 73% of that of the same month in 2019, up R380m from July, when the group only generated a third of what it did last year.

SA revenue has shown a strong recovery, Sun said, following the lifting of the local lockdown, but remains affected by the pandemic, while its international operations are harder hit.

Even under level 1 restrictions in SA, the group has to enforce social-distancing, for example, only operating at 50% capacity, while the national curfew has also hit all-night establishments.

Sun’s alternative gaming operations Sun Slots and Sunbet have been star performers, which, in October, saw 101% and 122% of the revenue they saw in the same month of 2019, respectively.

These operations, which include limited payout machines in bars and restaurants, and sports betting, collectively generated about a fifth of the group’s revenue at the start of the fourth quarter of 2020.

Operations in Latin America remain under a hard lockdown and have been unable to trade since March, while the Federal Palace Hotel and Casino in Nigeria has only recently reopened and has shown a muted recovery.

Sun’s battle against Covid-19 has seen it cut staff, shutter some operations, and tap shareholders for R1.2bn via a rights offer in August, which almost doubled the amount of its shares in issue.

Also in August, Sun had agreed to sell its 64.94% stake in Latin American operation Sun Dreams to partner Nueva Inversiones Pacifico Sur for $160m (R2.7bn). That partner had also made a takeover offer for Sun in June, valuing the group at R22 per share, but this was rejected by Sun’s two largest investors, Allan Gray and Value Capital Partners, who, at the time, cited the group’s long-term potential.

Sun said on Tuesday that cost-cutting efforts were bearing fruit, and as of the end of September, the group’s SA debt, excluding lease liabilities, was at R8.5bn compared to R9.6bn at the end of June.

“In the face of the current pervasive challenges, Sun International has responded proactively to protect its business in the short term and positioned the group for sustainable recovery over the long term,” the statement read.

In afternoon trade on Tuesday, the group’s share was up 1.35% to R13.48, having lost three quarters of its value so far in 2020.

gernetzkyk@businesslive.co.za

