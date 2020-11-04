Ending Ters would devastate hospitality sector, says TBCSA
The Tourism Business Council says about three quarters of employees in the tourism sector are either benefiting from Ters or unemployment insurance
04 November 2020 - 17:32
A decision by the government to end its flagship Covid-19 wage protection scheme would be devastating for the hospitality sector, where about three quarters of employees are either dependent on the scheme or have been retrenched already, according to the Tourism Business Council of SA (TBCSA).
The state looks set for a battle with business and labour unions, after news that the National Coronavirus Command Council has decided that the Covid-19 Temporary Employer/Employee Relief Scheme (Ters) should not be extended past mid-September.
