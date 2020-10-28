Companies / Transport & Tourism

News Leader

WATCH: How lockdown caused turbulence for Acsa

Airports Company SA CFO Siphamandla Mthethwa talks to Business Day TV about how the company plans to recover from the national lockdown

28 October 2020 - 07:59 Business Day TV
Picture: 123RF/TRAVEL CHECK
Picture: 123RF/TRAVEL CHECK

The Covid-19 related lockdown has been hard on Airports Company SA (Acsa) as travel restrictions brought flights to a near standstill under level 5.

Business Day TV spoke to Acsa CFO Siphamandla Mthethwa to about the group’s recovery plans.

