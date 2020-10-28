News Leader
WATCH: How lockdown caused turbulence for Acsa
Airports Company SA CFO Siphamandla Mthethwa talks to Business Day TV about how the company plans to recover from the national lockdown
28 October 2020 - 07:59
The Covid-19 related lockdown has been hard on Airports Company SA (Acsa) as travel restrictions brought flights to a near standstill under level 5.
Business Day TV spoke to Acsa CFO Siphamandla Mthethwa to about the group’s recovery plans.
