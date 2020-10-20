Airlink boosted by Emirates partnership
This comes after Airlink recently signed a similar agreement with Qatar Airways, one of the world’s largest carriers
20 October 2020 - 12:57
Regional airline Airlink, which is battling to navigate headwinds from Covid-19, has received another shot in the arm after entering into a partnership with Dubai –based Emirates, one of the world’s biggest long-haul airlines.
The partnership, referred to as an interline agreement, will offer customers enhanced connectivity via gateways in Johannesburg and Cape Town to more than 20 regional destinations across Southern Africa.
