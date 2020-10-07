News Leader
WATCH: Why SAA should partner with Ethiopian Airlines
African Aviation CEO Nick Fadugba talks to Business Day TV about the recommendation for SAA to partner with Ethiopian Airlines
07 October 2020 - 07:20
SA should preserve SAA and look to partner the carrier with Ethiopian Airlines, according to a study by African Aviation, which was commissioned for ANC MPs.
Business Day TV spoke to Nick Fadugba, the CEO of African Aviation and the author of the study to find out what factored into this recommendation.
