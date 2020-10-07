Companies / Transport & Tourism

WATCH: Why SAA should partner with Ethiopian Airlines

African Aviation CEO Nick Fadugba talks to Business Day TV about the recommendation for SAA to partner with Ethiopian Airlines

07 October 2020 - 07:20 Business Day TV
Picture: BUSINESS DAY
Picture: BUSINESS DAY

SA should preserve SAA and look to partner the carrier with Ethiopian Airlines, according to a study by African Aviation, which was commissioned for ANC MPs.

Business Day TV spoke to Nick Fadugba, the CEO of African Aviation and the author of the study to find out what factored into this recommendation.

SAA said to be urged to partner with Ethiopian Airlines

Bloomberg reports that the author of the study says there is ‘inherent value in an existing airline which cannot be easily replicated in a new ...
National
22 hours ago

Ethiopian Airlines limits SAA offer to pilots and jets

The carrier is not interested in helping with debt repayments or the cost of reducing the workforce, says CEO Tewolde GebreMariam
Companies
2 days ago

Dudu Myeni’s appeal shows she is still ignorant over Companies Act demands

Lawyers of disgraced former SAA chair seem to have done no research into the topic of delinquent directors
Opinion
1 day ago

SAA’s technical arm lifts suspension of airline services

Company reaches agreement with certain customers on outstanding payments
National
2 days ago

HILARY JOFFE: Pretoria's hunger for borrowing is crowding out investment

The government dissaved in the second quarter far more than corporations and households saved
Opinion
3 days ago

