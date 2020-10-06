Companies / Transport & Tourism

News Leader

WATCH: Gautrain workers down tools over wage dispute

Gautrain spokesperson Kasagee Nayager talks to Business Day TV about the wage dispute

06 October 2020 - 11:21 Business Day TV
The Gautrain. Picture: SUNDAY TIMES
The Gautrain. Picture: SUNDAY TIMES

The Gautrain is embroiled in a wage dispute. Workers affiliated to the National Union of Metalworkers of SA (Numsa) have embarked on an indefinite strike, after the parties failed to find common ground on wage increases.

Business Day TV spoke to Gautrain spokesperson Kasagee Nayager for more detail.

Or listen to the full audio:

Subscribe for free episodes: iono.fm | Spotify | Apple Podcasts | Pocket Casts | Player.fm

Gautrain is willing to return to Numsa wage talks to end strike

Union demands an 8% increase while company is offering 4.1%
National
17 hours ago

WATCH: How motorists may fund Gautrain’s expansion plans

Gautrain Management Agency CEO William Dachs talks to Business Day TV
Companies
1 week ago

How renewables can help SA’s economy recover from Covid

The only recovery from the crisis that can attract investment to deliver high-quality and sustainable jobs is a green one
Opinion
2 weeks ago

Will Covid-19 kill off Sandton and other swish business hubs?

Remote working means a lower demand for office space — but Joburg has always embraced change
Opinion
3 weeks ago

Lanseria airport plans in holding pattern

Passenger numbers are not expected to get back to pre-crisis levels for another four years
Business
4 weeks ago

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

1.
Balwin’s share price jumps after Mooikloof Mega ...
Companies / Property
2.
Altron wins $1.2bn court case against Tshwane
Companies / Telecoms & Technology
3.
Ethiopian Airlines limits SAA offer to pilots and ...
Companies / Transport & Tourism
4.
Lake Charles deal may let Sasol avoid a rights ...
Companies / Energy
5.
MultiChoice shares soar as Canal+ takes 6.5% ...
Companies / Telecoms & Technology

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.