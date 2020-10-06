News Leader
WATCH: Gautrain workers down tools over wage dispute
Gautrain spokesperson Kasagee Nayager talks to Business Day TV about the wage dispute
06 October 2020 - 11:21
The Gautrain is embroiled in a wage dispute. Workers affiliated to the National Union of Metalworkers of SA (Numsa) have embarked on an indefinite strike, after the parties failed to find common ground on wage increases.
Business Day TV spoke to Gautrain spokesperson Kasagee Nayager for more detail.
Or listen to the full audio:
