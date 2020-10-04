Companies / Transport & Tourism

Malaysia Airlines owner warns of dire cash problems

04 October 2020 - 19:08 Anshuman Daga
Malaysia Airlines aeroplanes at Kuala Lumpur International Airport in Sepang, Malaysia. REUTERS/LIM HUEY TENG
Singapore — Malaysia Aviation Group, the holding company for Malaysia Airlines, said in a letter to lessors the group is unlikely to be able to make payments owed after November unless it receives more funding from state fund Khazanah.

The letter, reviewed by Reuters, follows a request by the troubled carrier for steep discounts on aircraft rentals from its lessors as part of a broad restructuring plan, three sources with knowledge of the matter said.

According to the letter, the aviation group was experiencing “an average monthly operating cash burn of $84m” but only had $88m in liquidity up to August 31 and an additional $139m available from Khazanah, its sole shareholder.

“Based on the current run-rate, absent further funding from shareholders, the group will likely be unable to meet its obligations, including payments to lessors, post November 2020,” it said.

The letter was sent in September but the exact date was not immediately clear.

Malaysia Aviation Group and Khazanah had no immediate comment in response to Reuters queries.

Malaysia’s national airline has struggled to recover from two tragedies in 2014, the mysterious disappearance of flight MH370 and the shooting down of flight MH17 over eastern Ukraine.

Khazanah took it private that year as part of a $1.5bn restructuring but efforts to turn around its business have been further upended by the coronavirus pandemic.

Malaysia Airlines plans to negotiate the steep discounts with its lessors via a restructuring plan it is seeking to implement through a UK court process, the sources said, declining to be identified due to the sensitivity of the matter.

In addition to Malaysia Airlines, the holding company group includes other local carriers and entities involved in aircraft leasing and ground handling services.

Reuters

SAA’s technical arm lifts suspension of airline services

Company reaches agreement with certain customers on outstanding payments
National
4 hours ago

SAA suspends operations as funding falls short

The full R10.5bn could not be secured so all airline operations are to be placed under ‘care and maintenance’
National
5 days ago

Lufthansa announces further cuts to its fleet and staff

Deutsche Lufthansa says it will slim down its fleet by 150 jets, or the equivalent of 5,000 posts in addition to 22,000 that are already going
Companies
1 week ago

Kenya Airways says it needs $500m injection to survive

Carrier must be fully nationalised, says CEO Allan Kilavuka after revenue halves
Companies
2 weeks ago

Virgin Atlantic targets 1,150 more jobs in bid to save rescue funding

The cuts take the number of posts lost since the start of the Covid-19 crisis to 4,700, or about 45% of the workforce
Companies
4 weeks ago

