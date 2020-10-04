Companies / Transport & Tourism

Ethiopian Airlines limits SAA offer to pilots and jets

04 October 2020 - 23:39 Simon Marks
Ethiopian Airlines CEO Tewolde Gebremariam. Picture: REUTERS/JEAN BIZIMANA
Ethiopian Airlines CEO Tewolde Gebremariam. Picture: REUTERS/JEAN BIZIMANA

Addis Ababa — Ethiopian Airlines is willing to provide aeroplanes, pilots and maintenance services to beleaguered rival SAA as part of a joint venture with the government.

Africa’s biggest airline is offering operational assistance, Ethiopian CEO Tewolde Gebremariam said in an interview in Addis Ababa. The carrier is not interested in helping with debt repayments or the cost of reducing the workforce, he said.

“We don’t want to deal with the legacy issues — the debt, labour claims and so on because that is very difficult for us not only in terms of financial outlay but also in terms of managing the restructuring,” the CEO said. “We want to make it very easy for them to start the airline by providing airplanes, by providing expertise, pilots, technicians, leadership.”

Ethiopian could provide more modern Airbus SE 350s and Boeing 787s, he said, in comparison with SAA’s Airbus 340 aeroplanes.

The government is in need of R10.5bn to resuscitate the airline that’s been in bankruptcy protection since December. The cash is needed in part for ticket refunds and severance packages for almost 4,000 workers who agreed to leave as part of a rescue plan put together by administrators and backed by labour groups.

The department of public enterprises has said that it is looking at several offers from private investors, but nothing concrete has materialised.

Tewolde called on African governments to be more aggressive in reopening borders after months of travel restrictions due to the coronavirus pandemic. Ethiopian flights are on average 40% full, the CEO said.

While Boeing plans to get its 737 Max model back into the sky by year-end, Ethiopian remains in talks with the plane maker about compensation for a deadly crash in March 2019 that led the jet to be grounded worldwide. It’s still unclear if the airline will ever fly the model again, Tewolde said.

Bloomberg

Focus should be on aviation sector not just SAA, says former Treasury budget head

Michael Sachs says the government’s priorities should be on industries, rather than single state-owned entities
National
3 days ago

EDITORIAL: SAA’s royal game

SAA’s bailout is the forced reprioritisation of money from real pro-poor programmes, just to keep a failed airline alive
Opinion
3 days ago

SAA suspends operations as funding falls short

The full R10.5bn could not be secured so all airline operations are to be placed under ‘care and maintenance’
National
5 days ago

Anxiety over SAA shows in bond yields

According to the JSE, foreigners have sold R69bn worth of local bonds so far this year, as investors worry about SA government borrowing
Markets
6 days ago

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

1.
Why Honda is quitting Formula One
Companies / Industrials
2.
Ethiopian Airlines limits SAA offer to pilots and ...
Companies / Transport & Tourism
3.
Asda’s buyers will face same challenge that ...
Companies / Retail & Consumer
4.
Rebranding Dimension Data will allow for better ...
Companies / Telecoms & Technology
5.
Malaysia Airlines owner warns of dire cash ...
Companies / Transport & Tourism

Related Articles

NEVA MAKGETLA: Covid-19 grant is vital, SAA not so much

Opinion / Columnists

Blow for SA tourism as key countries excluded from border openings

National

Fears SAA will tap pro-poor projects

National

Moody’s keeps tabs on fiscal juggling

Economy

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.