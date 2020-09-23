News Leader
WATCH: How motorists may fund Gautrain’s expansion plans
Gautrain Management Agency CEO William Dachs talks to Business Day TV
23 September 2020 - 07:50
The Gautrain Management Agency (GMA) is engaging with Treasury on ways to fund its multibillion-rand expansion plans.
One suggestion is to tax motorists to provide a funding source for the Gautrain and to discourage people from using carbon-intensive modes of transport.
Business Day TV spoke to GMA CEO William Dachs for more detail.
