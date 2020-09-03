City Lodge swings into a loss amid hotel writedowns

Hotels group City Lodge says its is seeing a gradual improvement in occupancy as SA recovers from the Covid-19 shutdown, having swung into a hefty loss after the pandemic temporarily closed most of its 62 hotels.

The hotels group is opening its hotels based on demand, but only expects 2019 trading levels to return in its 2022 financial year.

City Lodge fell into net loss of R486.6m in its year to end-June, compared to profit of R205.5m previously, with the group writing down some of its hotels by R344.6m.

Total revenue fell by a quarter to R1.16bn, with occupancy falling to 38% from 55% previously.

The easing of lockdown measures has resulted in the gradual reopening of approximately 32 hotels across SA and the rest of Africa operations, which has been based on demand.

SA occupancies in the last quarter of 2020 were constrained to 4%, the group said. There has been some marginal improvement in occupancies to 7% in July, which rose to 10% in August, the statement read.

“The group’s hotels remain ready and flexible to open at short notice based on guest demand,” City Lodge said.

The group, which has a market capitalisation of about R1.7bn, successfully conducted a R1.2bn rights offer in August, the proceeds of which should help it navigate the pandemic.

In afternoon trade on Thursday, City Lodge’s share price was up 3.61% to R2.87, having fallen more than 80% so far in 2020.

