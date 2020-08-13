Tour operator TUI posts 98% quarterly revenue drop

Frankfurt — TUI reported a €1.1bn quarterly loss, a day after the world’s biggest tour operator secured more aid to prop it up through winter.

Revenue fell 98% for the three months to end-June after business was essentially shut down by the Covid-19 pandemic, the German company said in a statement on Thursday. Summer bookings are off 81%, reflecting the impact of ongoing travel restrictions.

The shares slumped 6.4% to 343.90p as of 8.08am in London, where TUI is listed. The stock has lost almost two thirds of its value this year.

Like other travel companies, TUI has been slammed by the coronavirus, which has forced lockdowns and brought air travel to a virtual halt. Recent surges of the virus in Spain and elsewhere forced countries to pull back from reopening, spoiling the chances of airlines and hotels salvaging part of the busy summer season.

TUI said on Wednesday that it reached agreement with Germany for an extra €1.2bn in aid, bringing its total bailout to €3bn. The government acquired convertible bonds that could eventually give it a stake of 9%.

In a sign there may be better times ahead, bookings for summer 2021 stand at 145% of what they would have been in 2020 had the pandemic not happened, CEO Fritz Joussen said on a call with journalists. This reflects a desire of holidaymakers to make sure they get a break next year after this summer’s plans were thwarted. Prices for summer 2021 are also higher, the CEO said.

The reinstatement of some travel restrictions to reflect new virus surges hasn’t led to a lot of cancellations, Joussen added. “We see customers going elsewhere. Those who said ‘I’m going on vacation,’ — they really want to go and we have enough destinations that are open.”

TUI expects to end cash outflows in the quarter ending September 30.

