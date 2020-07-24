Companies / Transport & Tourism

City Lodge says earnings to tumble more than 100%

The hotel group had all 55 of its hotels cease trading during the initial Covid-19 lockdown

24 July 2020 - 18:30 Ntando Thukwana
The first phase of the City Lodge Hotel Newtown in the Johannesburg CBD. Picture: SUPPLIED
The first phase of the City Lodge Hotel Newtown in the Johannesburg CBD. Picture: SUPPLIED

Hotel chain City Lodge has become the latest company to flag a dramatic hit to its balance sheet as a result of the coronavirus, with full-year normalised headline earnings expected to tumble as much as 132%.

The hotel group, which had all 55 of its hotels cease trading, said on Friday that it would report a normalised headline earnings loss of between R70.1m and R86.1m to R267.1m for the year to end-June 2020.

The group said the pandemic has had a more adverse impact on its financials for the past three months.

The hospitality industry has been one of the hardest hit sectors by Covid-19 and the consequent government lockdown enforced to manage its spread.

The regulations set out for the hospitality industry forced hotels to initially close all hotels temporarily, with those that remained open being used as government quarantine zones. The sector was later permitted to operate but only for business and essential purposes as lockdown restrictions eased.

City Lodge, which also operates in countries such as Namibia, Tanzania and Botswana, was adversely affected by travel bans in those regions. All 62 group hotels were closed, which hampered revenue.

The group said revenue for the year would decrease 25% while interest expenses would rise 45% compared to R59.8m in 2019.

The group, which embarked on a rights issue in hopes of raising R1.2bn said it will release the results before issuing its rights offer circular planned for August 3. It will use the proceeds from its capital raise to pay down its debt and allow the company sufficient working capital to fund its cash shortfall, as well as portion it for future growth.

Shares in the company closed marginally higher at R18.37 on Friday.

thukwanan@businesslive.co.za

City Lodge proposes R1.2bn rights offer

Covid-19 has hit revenue, although some hotels had remained open for quarantined individuals, stranded tourists and essential service workers
Companies
1 month ago

Tsogo Sun Hotels sells its 50% interest in Seychelles asset

The group will use the R465m sale price to help reduce its dollar-denominated debt
Companies
1 week ago

Companies in this Story

Most read

1.
Implats’ full-year profits will jump more than a ...
Companies / Mining
2.
Delay in getting Sasol’s Lake Charles unit working
Companies / Energy
3.
Spur warns of more pain ahead as sales plunge in ...
Companies / Retail & Consumer
4.
Wary Vodacom remains a big spender on data ...
Companies / Telecoms & Technology
5.
Woolworths reports slight decline in full-year ...
Companies / Retail & Consumer

Related Articles

Empty hotels only have unwelcome debt as a guest

Business

City Lodge proposes R1.2bn rights offer

Companies / Transport & Tourism

CHRIS GILMOUR: City Lodge feels the pain of the lockdown

Opinion / Columnists

City Lodge to list on the A2X

Companies / Transport & Tourism

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.