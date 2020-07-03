Companies / Transport & Tourism

WATCH: Why SAA unions are unhappy with the severance offer

Sacca deputy president Christopher Shabangu talks to Business Day TV about the union’s stance on retrenchment packages

03 July 2020 - 07:27 Business Day TV
SAA. Picture: BUSINESS DAY
The majority unions represented at SAA are being accused of holding the airline to ransom as they have not indicated whether they will agree to the retrenchment packages on offer.

Business Day TV spoke to Christopher Shabangu, deputy president of the SA Cabin Crew Association, about the union’s position.

