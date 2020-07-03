News Leader
WATCH: Why SAA unions are unhappy with the severance offer
Sacca deputy president Christopher Shabangu talks to Business Day TV about the union’s stance on retrenchment packages
03 July 2020 - 07:27
The majority unions represented at SAA are being accused of holding the airline to ransom as they have not indicated whether they will agree to the retrenchment packages on offer.
Business Day TV spoke to Christopher Shabangu, deputy president of the SA Cabin Crew Association, about the union’s position.